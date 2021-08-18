 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minnesota issues plan to treat water marred by 3M chemicals
0 Comments
AP

Minnesota issues plan to treat water marred by 3M chemicals

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota pollution control and natural resources officials on Wednesday released a $700 million plan to improve the drinking water for 14 Twin Cities communities whose groundwater was contaminated due to decades-long chemical disposal by 3M Co.

The long-term plan — which is expected to help 174,000 residents — aims to build or improve six water treatment plants and treat 33 municipal wells while connecting nearly 300 homes to municipal water systems and providing home filtration systems to residents with private wells to remove a persistent family of chemicals known as PFAS.

“This plan protects drinking water now, and into the future," said Kirk Koudelka, assistant commissioner for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. “The result is a plan that is comprehensive, safe and sustainable, resilient, and flexible to address the growing communities’ needs and an ever-changing PFAS world.”

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — chemicals developed by Maplewood-based 3M designed to make products resistant to heat, oil, stains, grease and water — made their way into the groundwater in the Twin Cities’ eastern metropolitan area following decades of dumping into the area's landfills by the company.

The state of Minnesota settled with 3M in 2018 for $850 million for damages to the state's natural resources.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Western US drought threatens hydropower from dams

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars
National Politics

Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars

  • Updated

At just short of 20 years, the now-ending U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan was America's longest war. Ordinary Americans tended to forget about it, and it received measurably less oversight from Congress than the Vietnam War did. But its death toll is in the many tens of thousands. And because the U.S. borrowed most of the money to pay for it, generations of Americans will be burdened by the cost of paying it off.

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion
National Politics

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a procedural vote this month that would set up future passage of two economic measures crucial to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, a move Democratic leaders hope will win must-have votes from unhappy party moderates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News