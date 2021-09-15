Minnesota judge rejects attempt to force school mask mandate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota judge has rejected a request by concerned parents to force a stateside mask mandate in all schools.

Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan said the court was “gravely concerned” about the risks of COVID-19 for Minnesota children, but said in his ruling late Tuesday that the court lacks the legal authority to order Gov. Tim Walz to issue the directive that the parents sought.

Each Minnesota school district is implementing its own policy. Some require masks for all grades or among the age groups where vaccination isn’t yet authorized, but others have made face coverings optional.