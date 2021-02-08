Minnesota launches speed enforcement crackdown amid pandemic

The nearly 400 traffic fatalities in 2020 were the most the state has seen in five years, and the 120 speed-related deaths last year were the most since 2008. Six of the 23 fatal crashes across the state this year so far were found to have been because of excessive speeding.

Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said last year saw traffic volumes fall as much as 70% statewide, which coincided with the increase in speeding. Kelliher told reporters that speeding endangers workers clearing or repairing roads as well, citing a nonfatal crash last week involving a snowplow and a semitrailer.

“The excuses don’t cut it — like for the person in Detroit Lakes who was driving 122 miles an hour because they were late to pick up their friends — it doesn’t cut it, and we’re here to do something about it,” said State Patrol Chief Col. Matt Langer.

The campaign will run into the summer when the Office of Traffic Safety begins another enforcement and education push.

———

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.