Minnesota lawmaker stopped by police claims he was profiled

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An outspoken Minnesota lawmaker who was ticketed for a driver’s license violation is alleging he was racially profiled.

The citation said state Rep. John Thompson, a Democrat from St. Paul who is Black, presented a Wisconsin driver’s license during a traffic stop in St. Paul over the weekend, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

His driving privileges in Minnesota were revoked because of a child support issue, said Doug Neville, a Department of Public Safety spokesman. They were reinstated Wednesday “after taking care of the child support issue,” he said.

While Thompson has never held a Minnesota license, according to the agency, the state can still revoke driving privileges.

Thompson, who has said he’s lived in the capital city for more than 18 years, told the newspaper Thursday he had kept his Wisconsin driver’s license and had not switched it over to a Minnesota one. Minnesota law requires drivers to apply for a Minnesota license within 60 days of becoming a resident.