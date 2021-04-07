Minnesota lawmakers aim to strengthen sexual assault laws

The legislation comes after a work group was established that included survivors of sexual assault, advocates, lawmakers, prosecutors, public defenders and law enforcement. The group of nearly 80 members delivered a report to the Legislature in January that included recommendations for changes to the criminal sexual conduct code — many of which are in the legislation.

The legislation has been approved by public safety and judiciary committees in the Democratic House, where Rep. Kelly Moller, of Shorview, is the chief author. The public safety and judiciary committee GOP-controlled Senate is expected to hear the provision in the bill related mental incapacitation Wednesday evening, but Moller said Wednesday she remains hopeful the committee will consider the other measures in the bill as well.

“While we are thankful for the attention the Supreme Court decision has drawn to our bill to fix the intoxication loophole, we shouldn't wait for other bad case law in order to make the other important changes in the bill,” Moller said. “The entire bill has overwhelming bipartisan support, has been thoroughly vetted by the working group and there should be no hesitancy to quickly pass the entire bill this session.”

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

