Minnesota lawmakers begin work on renewable energy bill

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers are beginning work on clean energy legislation that would require utilities to generate 100% of their electricity from carbon-free resources by 2040, as a renewed focus on climate change ramps up with a new administration in the White House.

The Minnesota bill, authored by Rep. Jamie Long, an environmental lawyer who chairs the House climate committee, would raise the requirement for the share of a utility's retail electric sales generated by renewable energy sources to 40% by 2025 and 55% by 2035. Under the bill, 100% of electricity generated by utilities must be carbon-free by 2040. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission would be required to evaluate the environmental impacts should a utility request a delay.

Long said at a hearing Thursday that the bill would help combat public health problems caused by climate change — which the Minneapolis Democrat said are disproportionately felt by poorer communities — while creating jobs in clean energy. Minnesota is not on track to meet its current goal of reducing carbon emissions by 80% by 2050 and has actually increased emissions over the last two years, which highlights the bill's urgency, he said.