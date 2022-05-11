 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota lawmakers consider loosening state's liquor laws

  • Updated
  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers are considering a lifting a cap on growler sales, a high priority for the state's craft brewers, and letting local distilleries sell normal-sized bottles of their spirits direct to drinkers.

The bill slated for debate in the House on Wednesday would further chip away at a system that long required most beer, wine and spirit sales in Minnesota to go from producers to wholesalers to retailers, with little room for direct sales to consumers. That system started eroding in 2011 when the state first allowed brewers to operate taprooms; more cracks developed in 2017 when the state allowed Sunday liquor store sales.

The bill was written to benefit the state's five largest breweries: Summit in St. Paul, August Schell in New Ulm, Surly and Fulton in Minneapolis, and Castle Danger in Two Harbors. They've grown in popularity amid the craft beer boom to the point that they can no longer sell growlers — half-gallon jugs to go — from their taprooms.

That's because the state law that allowed growlers in the first place limits the privilege to breweries that produce under 20,000 barrels a year. The proposal would raise that cap to 150,000 barrels, allowing room for all of them. It would also let certain small brewers sell cans to go.

People are also reading…

“This bill has been long-sought and is much needed for the survival of craft beer in this state,” Robert Galligan, a lobbyist for the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, said in a letter to lawmakers last month. “For too long, the brewers of Minnesota have been restricted in their rights as American entrepreneurs, and although this bill would not equal the playing field with most every other state in the nation, it does bring us closer.”

Around two dozen Minnesota distilleries would get to sell one standard 750 milliliter bottle to a customer per day at their cocktail rooms, up from the current 375 milliliter limit.

And wine lovers would get more chances to buy direct from their favorite vineyards out of state. It would allow wineries to ship up to 12 cases of wine per year to an individual, up from the current two cases, if the producers get licensed and pay the applicable taxes.

But supermarket sales of wine, spirits and strong beer would remain limited to retailers that operate separate liquor stores. Minnesota would remain the last state restricting regular grocery and convenience stores to low-alcohol 3.2 beer.

Even though there's only a week and half left in the legislative session, looser liquor laws may stand a chance of passage in the Senate, where the key committee chairman, Republican Sen. Gary Dahms, of Redwood Falls, has long been reluctant to tamper with the state's liquor laws without the agreement of all competing stakeholders.

“Those conversations are ongoing. ... There might be some opportunity there to find some common ground,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona, told reporters Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden spent several hours in Ukraine, driving from the border with Slovakia to a town 10 minutes away to see first lady Olena Zelenska on Mother's Day. Biden is the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during the war, while Zelenska's public appearance was her first since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The first ladies met at a school being used to temporarily house Ukrainian migrants. Biden and Zelenska came together in a small classroom and greeted each other in front of reporters before they met in private. Zelenska and her two children have been staying at an undisclosed location for their safety.

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles

Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles

For many of the Afghans evacuated to the United States last August, their journey remains very much a work in progress. They face a future filled with uncertainty and anxiety. Refugees say in interviews with The Associated Press that they are grateful to the U.S. for rescuing them and family members. Some refugees had faced possible reprisals for working with the Afghan government or American forces during the long war with the Taliban. But they say they often struggle to gain a foothold in a new land. They strain to pay their bills and to figure out how to apply for asylum.

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

The Biden administration sought Friday to downplay the role of American intelligence in the high-profile sinking of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, distancing itself from any direct role in one of the greatest embarrassments for Russia since it attacked Ukraine. A day after an American official confirmed that the U.S. provided Ukraine with information on the location of the ship, the White House and Pentagon described a more limited role and said the Ukrainians make their own decisions.

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

In one form or another, every Supreme Court nominee is asked during Senate hearings about his or her views of the landmark abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. Now, a draft opinion obtained by Politico suggests that a majority of the court is prepared to strike down the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973, leaving it to the states to determine a woman’s ability to get an abortion. Republican-nominated justices now hold a 6-3 majority, and they gave varying answers to senators when asked for their views on the abortion case.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Blocked Senate bill would make Roe v. Wade law, expand it

Blocked Senate bill would make Roe v. Wade law, expand it

Abortion legislation that was rejected in a Senate test vote Wednesday would enshrine into federal law the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Senate Democrats moved quickly to try to codify the 50-year-old ruling after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggesting the court is poised to overturn the case was leaked last week. But they were unable to overcome a GOP filibuster of the bill, falling well short of the 60 votes needed in Wednesday’s 51-49 vote against moving the legislation forward. The bill would also expand protections, invalidating many state laws that Democrats and abortion-rights advocates say have infringed on the original ruling.

Biden pushes 'ultra-MAGA' label on GOP as he defends record

Biden pushes 'ultra-MAGA' label on GOP as he defends record

President Joe Biden is warning voters unhappy with soaring inflation and his stalled domestic agenda against turning power over to “ultra-MAGA” Republicans in the midterm elections. The president is increasingly trying to cast former President Donald Trump and his adherents as a political foil. Speaking at the White House less than six months before the elections, Biden acknowledged that he could “taste” the country’s dissatisfaction with Washington, particularly over rising prices. The president sought to channel the anger against the GOP. Republican Sen. Rick Scott, a prime target of Biden's criticism, responded that it's the Democrats’ agenda that is "hurting American families and no amount of spin can change that.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News