 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minnesota lawmakers convene special session to finish budget
0 Comments
AP

Minnesota lawmakers convene special session to finish budget

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers returned to unfinished business at the Capitol on Monday as they convened for a special session to finalize a two-year budget and avert a potential government shutdown at the end of the month.

Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, said during a news conference that four of the 13 unresolved budget bills were “completely ready to go," including higher education, agriculture, commerce and energy.

Hortman said the public safety budget bill — which she called her number one priority — will likely be “the last bill to wrap” as lawmakers debate which police accountability provisions to include in the final package.

As required by law, the Legislature was called back into session on Monday as Gov. Tim Walz renewed his peacetime emergency powers for another 30 days.

Hortman said she believes it'll take lawmakers between seven and 10 days to complete the two-year, $52 billion budget, matching Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka's estimate.

Walz met with top legislative leaders late last week ahead of the special session to try to get closer to a compromise on budget targets and policy proposals. Failure by the governor and legislators to agree on a budget by July 1 will result in at least a partial state government shutdown.

———

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris in S. Carolina to push vaccine drive

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump
National

US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump

  • Updated

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday that it has identified more than 3,900 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump's “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal crossings, providing one of the more detailed accounts of a chapter in U.S. immigration history that drew widespread condemnation.

+11
Biden, Johnson strike warm tone in first meeting
National Politics

Biden, Johnson strike warm tone in first meeting

  • Updated

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — Striking a warm tone, President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson used their first meeting Thursday to highlight a commitment to strengthening their nations' historic ties while setting aside, at least publicly, their political and personal differences.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News