Minnesota lawmakers debate security for ex-officers' trials

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, said Minnesotans across the state care deeply about the small businesses damaged in the violence that followed Floyd's death last summer.

“But they are very, very frustrated with the City of Minneapolis, the leadership that over and over and over talked about defunding the police, and worse than that, on a regular basis, spoke terribly about them,” he said.

Democrats and groups that represent Minnesota cities and counties said the mutual aid system already works well. They warned against undermining a system that benefits communities large and small across the state. Sen. Erin Murphy, of St. Paul, cited several examples of communities helping each other in disasters and emergencies, including last week's shooting at a medical clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, that left one person dead and four others injured.

"We are here today bringing a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist,” she said.