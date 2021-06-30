Minnesota Legislature begins work to finish off $52B budget

“And this allowed the Legislature to go ahead and end this. They take over responsibility now on some of these things. We'll still be giving vaccines, we'll still need to test, but those will be run in the usual manner,” Walz said in an interview Wednesday morning on Minnesota Public Radio.

Walz told MPR that his administration worked extensively with the USDA, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and the White House to preserve the food aid benefits, which had been contingent on the emergency declaration.

The governor said language added to the state government bill in the House will give him sufficient power to manage the state's vaccination program and emergency unemployment benefits, while winding down other remaining elements of the state's pandemic response. The Legislature met another condition earlier this week when it approved an “off ramp” for the governor’s eviction moratorium, which he had imposed in the early days of the pandemic.