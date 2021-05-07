Minnesota Legislature faces tough budget talks in week ahead

REDISTRICTING

Minnesota is going to keep its eight seats in the U.S. House, barring a successful challenge by New York state to the 2020 census results. But the granular data needed to redraw the state’s congressional and legislative districts to reflect population shifts away from rural Minnesota isn’t going to be available until later this year. So legislators haven’t been able to do much substantive work this session. And the partisan split between the House and Senate means the sides probably won’t agree on new maps anyway, so the job is expected to once again fall to the courts.

MARIJUANA

Legalizing recreational cannabis for adults has been a personal priority for Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, who spent much of 2020 airing the proposal at public forums around the state. Winkler has promoted it as a matter of racial equity since Blacks are arrested for marijuana more often than whites, even though their usage rates are similar. His legalization bill is headed for a floor vote in the coming week.

But the Senate hasn’t given a single hearing to a companion bill. GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said from the beginning that he didn’t consider it a priority and saw no reason to rush before learning more about legalization’s adverse effects in other states. So the debate is likely to continue in the 2022 session — and the next election campaign.

