Minnesota Legislature moves closer to finishing $52B budget

“Now that money is theirs to use," he said. “It's local control, members.”

Gazelka said it's still possible that lawmakers could agree in the coming days on a public works borrowing package known as a bonding bill, which would require bipartisan 60% supermajorities in both chambers but is not required to finish the budget. Otherwise, he said, they could pass it during the special session that Walz is expected to call in early September. The aim of that session would be to pass a plan to pay $250 million in bonuses from federal aid to frontline workers who risked their lives in the pandemic,

Walz announced last week that he was going to end the emergency on Aug. 1, but said late Tuesday that he had moved up the date after reaching a deal with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to protect emergency food aid payments to needy Minnesotans under the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.

“And this allowed the Legislature to go ahead and end this," Walz said in an interview Wednesday morning on Minnesota Public Radio.