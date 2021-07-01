Minnesota Legislature passes tax bill to finish $52B budget

About about 80% of the bill is COVID-19 relief, Marquart said. Businesses that received forgiveness on Paycheck Protection Program loans will be allowed to fully deduct the amount on their state income taxes, while workers who collect unemployment insurance payments will be able to deduct them up to $10,200. He said that will benefit about 500,000 people who lost their jobs with an average $500 tax cut.

The Senate passed the K-12 education bill 65-0 on Wednesday evening after the House approved it earlier in the week.

Republican Senate education committee chairman Roger Chamberlain, of Lino Lakes, hailed the bipartisan school funding bill as relying on “money not mandates.” He highlighted how it contains the largest increase in the state’s per-pupil funding formula in 15 years — 2.5% in the first year and 2% in the second, amounting to about $296 per pupil for school districts to spend as they see fit.

“Now that money is theirs to use,” he said. “It’s local control, members.”