Minnesota Legislature struggles for compromise on policing

But GOP state Sen. Warren Limmer, of Maple Grove, whom Democrats have decried as one of the major obstacles to change, defended the Senate's resistance. He said his chamber traditionally prefers to leave policy measures out of its budget bills and consider them separately. Limmer, who chairs the Senate public safety committee, remained noncommittal about whether Senate negotiators would accept any House accountability proposals.

The House bill includes a provision that would limit the authority of police to make traffic stops solely for minor offenses such as expired license plates or broken lights in the wake of last month's fatal police shooting of black motorist Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center by a white officer who, according to the city's former police chief, may have meant to user her Taser, not her gun. It would also limit the use of no-knock search warrants to a short list of serious crimes. Police would be banned from belonging to or supporting white supremacist groups. There would be stronger citizen oversight of law enforcement. And body camera video from deadly police encounters would have to be released to families within 48 hours.