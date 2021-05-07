Minnesota marijuana bill heads to House floor vote next week

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Legislation that would legalize cannabis use for adults and expunge most minor marijuana convictions is expected to head to a full floor vote in the Minnesota House next week after a dozen hearings — the first time that a legalization bill has advanced so far in the state Legislature.

Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, of Golden Valley, the bill's author, held forums in more than a dozen cities across the state to bolster support and develop the proposal, which he said has been steadily gaining momentum on its journey to its 12th and final hearing Friday.

“By involving so many people, by listening to concerns and by trying to address those concerns ... we've built a lot of support," Winkler said in an interview. "First among Democrats in the House and now increasingly with Republicans in the House — so far four Republicans have voted for the bill in committee and I expect to pick up more as we move to final passage in the House.”

Democrats have framed legalization as a racial equity issue in the state’s criminal justice system, which sees Black people arrested for marijuana more often than white people despite similar usage rates. Winkler said every community he visited during his tour pointed to equity as a crucial component, and he called it a “top reason” for shepherding the proposal forward.