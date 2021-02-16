Minnesota nears vaccine milestone; Walz readies school plan

"But they certainly are forecasting to us that we can and should be planning for a more robust supply, she said.

Ehresmann said she expects Minnesota to get “a bit more,” but said the weather will have an impact, and some of the increase may show up only on paper because each Pfizer vaccine vial is now counted as containing six doses instead of five.

The health department on Tuesday also reported 456 new coronavirus cases, with two new deaths, for totals of 474,621 cases and 6,380 deaths since the pandemic reached the state last March. Key metrics continue to decline, including the state's seven-day rolling averages for new daily cases and deaths, while the seven-day average positivity rate is down to 3.8% compared with the state's “caution level” of 5%.

Malcolm said the state is seeing “continued really encouraging progress” in cases among residents and staff in long-term care setting such as nursing homes, who were at the front of the priority line for vaccinations. Only 15 cases were reported in nursing homes, according to the latest weekly data.

The last time Minnesota saw weekly numbers that low for long-term care was last March, the commissioner said. While there's evidence that vaccines are helping, she said, staff, residents, families and public health officials also deserve credit.

