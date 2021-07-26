Minnesota officials urge shots as delta variant surges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials warned Monday that the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for more than 75% of the state's new COVID-19 cases and that it's a serious threat to people who still have not gotten vaccinated.

The delta variant has gone from causing less than 1% of Minnesota cases to over three-quarters in just a few weeks, Kris Ehresmann, the state's infectious disease director, said during a briefing for reporters.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm made a plea for Minnesotans who haven't been vaccinated to get their shots. She said “breakthrough cases” among vaccinated Minnesotans remain “very rare,” and that 99.9% of Minnesotans who are fully vaccinated have not contracted the virus.

Put another way, Ehresmann said, fewer than 3,900 out of 3 million vaccinated Minnesotans have had breakthrough cases.

Malcolm said she expects Minnesota will reach vaccinating 70% of its population 16 and older by the end if August, but she called that a milepost, not a goal to settle for.

Malcolm and Ehresmann held the media briefing, their first in several weeks, as the state's case numbers head back up after a quiet period. While the state's new case numbers had fallen to around 100 per day several weeks ago, they've climbed into the 200s and 300s and even to 400 recently.

