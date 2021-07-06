Minnesota pollution regulator resigns before Senate vote

“It has been an honor to serve Minnesotans in this role. However, I will not allow the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to be politicized. The work is too important,” Bishop said in the governor’s statement. “I look forward to continued work to protect our state’s waters, air, land, and climate for future generations of Minnesotans.”

MPCA Deputy Commissioner Peter Tester was named temporary commissioner of the agency.

The governor’s office announced Bishop’s resignation as a hearing was underway on the confirmation of Jennifer Ho, commissioner of the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. Ho faced some tough questions about the implementation of the RentHelpMN pandemic rental aid program, but none that indicated any senators were building a case for firing her. And at a separate hearing before an environment committee, Sarah Strommen, commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources, got a ringing endorsement from the Republican chairwoman. Sen. Carrie Ruud, of Breezy Point.