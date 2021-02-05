Minnesota property seizure bill centers socioeconomic equity

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Proposed changes to Minnesota's property forfeiture laws received initial approval in a state House committee on Friday, advancing a bill that proponents say would be more equitable for low-income residents.

Civil asset forfeiture laws allow the government to seize money, vehicles and other property that authorities suspect were used in criminal activity, even if the owner is never formally charged with a crime. Proponents of the changes argue that the current laws hurt property owners who can't afford the litigation and fees to get their belongings back and add administrative burdens for law enforcement.

The bill, authored by Democratic Rep. Kelly Moller, of Shoreview, would raise the minimum threshold for money seized to $1,500 unless authorities have probable cause to believe the money was used in the sale of a controlled substance. It would also limit vehicle seizures to repeat drunken driving offenders while expanding use of ignition locking as a deterrent, and to vehicles used in transporting or selling controlled substances, not just possession.