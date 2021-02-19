Minnesota public school enrollment drops 2% amid pandemic

Minnesota's public schools shut down as the pandemic took hold last March and switched to distance learning. While that has worked for some families, officials concede the switch has been particularly hard on students of color, special needs kids and families without adequate home internet service. Elementary schools began returning to in-person learning last month, and Walz announced plans Wednesday to let middle and high school students return to their schools for at least some in-person learning by March 8.

“If we’re serious about making sure every child can pursue their dreams regardless of what they look like or where they are from, our leaders in the Legislature need to act quickly,” Denise Specht, president of the teachers' union Education Minnesota, said in a statement. “We can’t let a one-year dip in enrollment force budget cuts that will penalize the students who will return next year, especially when schools already needed more resources to help our students rebound academically and recover emotionally after this horrible pandemic year.”

Earlier Friday, Walz, a Democrat, announced that more than 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been given to Minnesota residents.