Minnesota Senate goes home without votes on commissioners

But Democrats were still steaming Wednesday after Laura Bishop resigned under pressure Tuesday as Walz's commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. She quit when it became apparent that the GOP majority was prepared to remove her, although Gazelka continued to insist Wednesday that the outcome of the vote was not certain.

Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, of Woodbury, and her fellow Democrats took the unusual step of moving to adjourn in protest, rather than allowing a vote on the sure-thing confirmations of two of their own governor's commissioners in Strommen and Compart. They made their displeasure clear during more than an hour of contentious debate.

“It was a good conversation on the floor, and it was a conversation that needed to be had,” Kent told reporters afterward.

Sen. John Marty, of Roseville, said during the debate that the Senate’s constitutional prerogative to “advise and consent” was not intended “to be a sort of Sword of Damocles where the sword is hanging over them, and as soon as we don’t like it we can cut off their heads."