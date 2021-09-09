Minnesota Senate GOP picks Jeremy Miller of Winona as leader

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Senate Republicans have chosen Sen. Jeremy Miller, of Winona, to be the chamber's new majority leader to replace Paul Gazelka, who stepped down from his leadership post to run for governor.

Senate Republicans plus two independents elected Miller as their caucus leader at a meeting Wednesday night. Officially naming him majority leader will require a formal resolution the next time the Senate meets in session.

Miller was first elected to the Senate in 2010. He had been president of the chamber since 2019, a job that included presiding over floor sessions and trying to stay above the partisan fray. The husband and father of three is also chief financial officer for his family's scrap metal company, which dates back to 1910.

Miller is succeeding Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, who had been majority leader since the 2017 session and launched his gubernatorial campaign on Wednesday.

Senate Democrats will meet Monday to elect their own new leader. Minority Leader Susan Kent, of Woodbury, announced last week that she was stepping down from that post and won’t seek re-election next fall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

