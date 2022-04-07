 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota Senate passes GOP tax cut but fight will continue

  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate's Republican majority passed an $8.4 billion tax cut bill Thursday even as leaders acknowledged that the final tax plan that emerges from the legislative session could look very different.

The centerpieces of the GOP tax plan include permanent income tax cuts for everyone who pays state income taxes and excluding all Social Security income from the state income tax instead of the current partial exemption. Democratic leaders say the plan would disproportionately benefit the well-off, but six Democrats joined with Republicans on the 42-24 vote to approve the package.

Senate Taxes Committee Chair Carla Nelson, of Rochester, and Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona, said at a news conference that the best use for the state's projected $9.25 billion budget surplus is to give it back to the taxpayers with permanent tax relief.

“We feel that it's very very important to put more money in the pockets of working Minnesotans every single paycheck, week after week, month after month, year after year,” Miller said.

People are also reading…

But Democratic Minority Leader Melissa López Franzen, of Edina, called the bill “irresponsible and costly." She said it leaves out over 540,000 taxpayers at the lower end of the income scale who would would get nothing. She said it squanders the chance to use the unprecedented surplus to help those who really need it instead of those at the top of the income scale.

“It fails our schools, it fails our working families, and it fails all of our communities,” López Franzen said during the floor debate.

The Senate GOP bill would cut taxes by $3.4 billion in the current budget for a total of $8.4 billion over the next three years. It would reduce the rate for the bottom tax bracket from 5.35% to 2.8%, which Republicans say would benefit 2.4 million filers with an average annual savings of $759.

The plan has little common ground with the competing $1.6 billion tax bill unveiled by the House Democratic majority on Monday, foregoes an across-the-board income tax cut in favor of targeted relief through expanded child care and property tax credits and refunds. It would also eliminate taxes on Social Security for seniors with annual incomes under $75,000.

The Senate voted 25-41 to reject an attempt by Democratic Sen. Ann Rest, of New Hope, to replace the GOP package with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's proposal to tap the surplus for one-time income tax rebates of $500 for individual filers and $1,000 for couples filing jointly. House Democrats did not include the governor's proposal in their tax bill.

The wide gulf between the House and Senate tax bills will be the subject of negotiations between legislative leaders and the governor in the weeks before the mandatory adjournment date of May 23, and they're bound to be contentious.

“There will be a second tax bill coming” sometime after lawmakers return from their Easter-Passover break, Rest conceded to reporters.

Miller said it was too early to answer whether Republicans could accept a deal that doesn't cut income taxes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, her lackluster personal finances and a hefty bill from the IRS gave Republicans fodder to question how she could manage a state budget when she struggled with her own debts.

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

The United States has announced new sanctions targeting Russia in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. The U.S. blocked two key Russian banks and also sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters. The United Kingdom piled on asset freezes Wednesday against two major Russian banks, a ban on British investment in Russia and a pledge to end dependency on Russian coal and oil by the end of this year. The European Union is also expected to soon take additional steps, including a ban on new investment in Russia and an EU embargo on coal, after the recent evidence of atrocities emerging in the wake of the retreat by Russian forces from the town of Bucha.

Hungary's Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

Hungary's Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban prepares to continue his autocratic governance of Hungary for another four years, he faces a shattered opposition at home but an increasingly isolated position abroad, where his flouting of democratic standards and approach to the war in Ukraine has riled the European Union and other nations.

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities accused the departing forces on Sunday of committing war crimes and leaving behind a “scene from a horror movie.”

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden's nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she'll become the first Black female justice.

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after World War II.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bandits football players surprise young fan who had a game ball stolen from him

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News