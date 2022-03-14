 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota Senate unanimously approves light rail audit

  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate voted unanimously Monday to approve an audit of a more than $2 billion light rail line that's been marred by delays and huge cost overruns since the transit project broke ground in 2019.

The bill allocates $200,000 to the Legislative Auditor's office to conduct a special review of the Southwest Light Rail Transit project, which is shaping up as one of the most expensive public works projects in state history. The audit will include evaluations of project costs and overruns, changes to the project schedule, the qualifications of project management staff and quality of construction, among other criteria.

It also requires the Metropolitan Council to provide project updates to lawmakers every six months and notify lawmakers immediately if the project costs go 5% over budget more than they already are.

“What's occurred here, in my mind, is just literally criminal as to how badly the taxpayers — be they federal or state or county taxpayers — how badly they are being treated by the Met Council on this project,” Republican Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Scott Newman, of Hutchinson, said on the floor Monday. “They've gone too far to stop and it's too expensive to go ahead. What are they going to do? Keep wasting taxpayer money.”

People are also reading…

The 14.5-mile Green Line extension, which is about 60% completed, will connect downtown Minneapolis with southwestern suburbs that include St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Eden Prairie. The project is now estimated to cost $2.75 billion and will be passenger-ready by 2027, which is hundreds of millions more expensive and four years later than originally planned.

The increased costs and delays are due to issues with construction of the tracks, including in a narrow corridor between two Minneapolis lakes, where there have been serious groundwater and soil issues, and a condominium complex has sustained damage blamed on the project.

Democratic Sen. Scott Dibble, of Minneapolis, the author of the bill, said he and House Transportation Committee Chairman Frank Hornstein asked legislative auditors last summer to conduct a preliminary review of the project last summer.

A memo from auditors in October outlined a “prolonged and significant” difference in opinion between the Met Council and a third-party contractor on construction issues.

The Minnesota House passed the bill last week 129-1. Minor changes in the Senate version passed Monday require final approval by the House.

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 detailed Thursday how it planned to wrap up its investigation, while attempting to keep out fresh allegations from one of Gov. Kristi Noem's top officials.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine. The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion.

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Republican Lesley DeNardis announced Tuesday that she is running against Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro in this year's election, in an attempt to become the first GOP member to hold the 3rd District seat since her father in the early 1980s.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Tyson Events Center prepares for the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News