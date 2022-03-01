 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota sheriffs issue record of over 100K gun permits

  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota sheriffs issued a record 106,488 permits to carry firearms last year, the second steep annual increase in a row, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Tuesday.

The total was nearly 10,000 higher than the 96,554 permits issued across Minnesota in 2020 and more than double the 51,404 permits granted in 2019.

And the BCA said it was the highest total of permits granted since the Minnesota Personal Protection Act was enacted in 2003. The law generally requires sheriffs to issue carry permits to any applicant who passes a background check and completes a training course.

The BCA's annual report did not explore the reasons for the sharp increase, which raised the total number of valid permits held across Minnesota to 387,013. But Bill Hutton, executive director of the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association, said that fear of crime is likely a major driver.

People are also reading…

“Given the increase in crime, and that individuals not only in the metro area but across the state are feeling a little less safe, some individuals may be thinking that if they get a permit to carry, they may be safer,” said Hutton, a former Washington County sheriff.

“Public safety is on the front of everybody's mind,” said Rob Doar, political director of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus.

Doar, who also teaches classes required to qualify for a permit, said he and other instructors are seeing a “huge jump” in women and people of color taking the training.

The civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 prompted a lot of people to enroll, he said. He also said people are worried because the number of officers that the Minneapolis Police Department can field on any given day has shrunk dramatically since then.

“At the end of the day, I think people recognized that they're responsible for their own personal security," Doar said.

Another cause, Doar said, is that permits issued in past years are coming up for renewal.

Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis, issued by far the most carry permits in 2021 at 16,888, followed by Ramsey County, which includes St. Paul, at 7,467.

While individuals with carry permits committed 3,863 crimes in 2021, the most since the permit law was enacted, that represented just 1% of all permit holders, according to the BCA, while just over 2% of those offenses involved firearms in furtherance of a crime. The BCA said more than 61% were for driving while intoxicated or other traffic offenses that didn't involve the use of a gun.

Minnesota sheriffs reported that they denied 1,627 permits in 2021 and suspended or revoked 216.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city's mayor said Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine families fleeing war separated at train stations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News