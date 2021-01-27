Minnesota's election law fight heats up over voter ID bill

“This country has seen a tidal wave of disinformation about our democracy, about voting and about our last election,” Simon told the Senate elections committee. “These are lies designed to manipulate and mislead people. So here is the truth: the truth is that the 2020 election was fundamentally fair, honest, accurate and secure. Period. State and federal courts around the country have examined and reexamined allegations to the contrary and found nothing — no material fraud or misconduct."

Minnesotans rejected a voter ID law in 2012, when it appeared on the ballot as a constitutional amendment. Newman sponsored both the 2012 amendment and a voter ID bill last year that stalled out after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted work at the Legislature.

Simon said Minnesotans' confidence in the election system is already high, as shown by the state's nation-leading turnout of nearly 80% in November despite the pandemic. He said the best way to raise it even higher would be “for all of us to tell the truth about the election and about the election system.”