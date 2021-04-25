Minority legislators sense moment to pass 'bold' legislation

While Republicans in Georgia have argued the law is needed to restore voters’ confidence, critics have said it will make it harder for people to vote, particularly Black and other minority voters.

Democratic state Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler said the new law overshadowed legislative accomplishments made in 2021, such as the repeal of the Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law. The bill passed a little more than a year after the fatal shooting of a Black man, Ahmaud Arbery, who was pursued and killed by white men who said they suspected him of a crime.

“It’s hard not to feel that with this excellent progress, that we are not taking one step forward and two steps back,” Butler said on the closing day of the legislative session last month.

Arturo Vargas, CEO of the NALEO Education Fund, said he believes the voting legislation that passed in Georgia and similar proposals considered in other Republican-leaning states reflect an attempt to curb the growing influence of minority state lawmakers.