Minus data provision, Senate passes police transparency bill

Whitley and other Democrats argued that the data collection would help the state identify any systemic racism by police as a step toward eliminating it.

“If Black lives matter, we need to count Black lives,” said Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, who described the racism his adopted son experienced when he was as young as 5 years old. He called a vote against the data collection “a link in the shackles of silence.”

“We can’t know if we vote no,” he said.

Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said police already collect racial data for arrests and that adding identifiers to licenses would create rather than address problems.

“If we were to be doing this five years ago, I think there would be an outcry that we were racially profiling. We don’t want to do that,” she said. “I see it as dividing us more than we already are by creating these categories by saying ‘this one’s this race,’ We don’t want to do that. That is not New Hampshire. That is not what we do here.”

The Republican-led Senate voted 14-10 along party lines against an amendment that would have restored the data collection provisions. The bill, which instead includes a study committee on the topic, then passed unanimously and was sent to the House.

