Misinformation leads to animosity toward health care workers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A constant barrage of misinformation has Idaho health care workers facing increased animosity from some patients and community members, officials say. It's gotten so bad in northern Idaho that some Kootenai Health employees are scared to go to the grocery store if they haven't changed out of their scrubs, said hospital spokeswoman Caiti Bobbitt on Tuesday.

“We've had patient deaths where the family is like, 'You killed my daughter, COVID isn't real,'" Bobbitt said. “Some are spreading rumors that have been hurtful against our staff. Our health care workers are almost feeling like Vietnam veterans, scared to go into the community after a shift. It's a hard time to be a health care worker.”

Similar instances are happening across the state, said Brian Whitlock, president of the Idaho Hospital Association.

“We've had reports of physical violence, verbal abuse, demands for alternative treatment that are not acceptable or approved. And those become very difficult conversations to have as the patient continues to decompensate," Whitlock said. “We’re not frustrated with the misinformed. We’re frustrated with those who propagate the misinformation because it’s costing people their lives."