Missing from Vermont's congressional delegation? Diversity

In the past 30 years in incumbent-friendly Vermont, there has been only one opening in the delegation, in 2006, when former U.S. Rep. Bernie Sanders succeeded Jim Jeffords as a U.S. senator. At that time, Peter Welch, then the president pro tem of the state Senate, won election to the state's only U.S. House seat by defeating Martha Rainville, who had been the first woman to lead a state National Guard.

Since then, the three men — all white — have easily won reelection.

Now Leahy is approaching his 81st birthday, and Sanders will be 80 this year. Welch, at 73, is the youngster of the delegation.

Leahy is up for reelection next year. He has not yet decided whether to seek a ninth term in the Senate. Sanders is up in 2024 and Welch next year. They have not announced their reelection plans.

During their years in Washington, Leahy, Sanders and Welch have well-represented Vermont's interests in Congress, a body that rewards seniority, said Deb Markowitz, who served as Vermont secretary of state from 1999 to 2011 and who ran unsuccessfully for governor in the 2010 Democratic primary.