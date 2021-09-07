Mississippi courts moving slowly to online records

Randolph said when he was made aware of the July 1 deadline, he asked the electronic courts system director, Nathan Evans, about the timeline.

Evans told Randolph that there was no way the system could meet the deadline with current staffing levels, but employees would continue trying bring courts onto the electronic system “as fast as possible.”

Evans estimated that the electronic courts system staff can integrate, on average, about 1.4 courts into the electronic system each month, with a maximum of two courts per month.

Randolph, who has been chief justice since 2019, said that if the Legislature would appropriate extra money for more system employees, then courts could be added more quickly.

Evans estimated that at the current rate, it will take about three years to integrate the remaining courts into Mississippi Electronic Courts system. If the Legislature appropriates additional money for the system and administrative courts to hire another technician, that could be reduced to about two years, he said.

