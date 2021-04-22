Mississippi gov to decide on expanding possibility of parole

Current state law says inmates convicted of some crimes after June 30, 1995, are ineligible for parole. The House Corrections Committee chairman, Republican Kevin Horan of Grenada, said the bill would allow the possibility of parole for people convicted of armed robbery.

Current Mississippi law also says a person convicted of a nonviolent crime must serve at least 25% of the sentence before becoming eligible for a parole hearing. Senate Bill 2795 says that for nonviolent crimes committed after June 30, 1995, an inmate would have to serve at least 25% or 10 years before the possibility of a parole hearing. A person with a 60-year sentence could get a parole hearing after 15 years under current law and after 10 years under the proposed change.

People convicted of some crimes would remain ineligible for parole, if Senate Bill 2795 becomes law. Those crimes include murder, human trafficking, drug trafficking and many sex crimes.

Among those pushing Reeves to sign the bill into law is Empower Mississippi, a group that advocates a limited role for government.