Mississippi governor agrees to expand possibility of parole

Reeves tweeted Thursday: “This bill expands parole eligibility for some — but it does not guarantee it! And not all are eligible — we were able to ensure 1st and 2nd degree murderers can’t get it."

Mississippi has some people serving long sentences for nonviolent offenses, and its prison system came under Justice Department investigation last year after outbreaks of violence among inmates.

Current state law says inmates convicted of some crimes after June 30, 1995, are ineligible for parole. The House Corrections Committee chairman, Republican Kevin Horan of Grenada, said the bill will allow the possibility of parole for people convicted of armed robbery.

Current Mississippi law also says a person convicted of a nonviolent crime must serve at least 25% of the sentence before becoming eligible for a parole hearing. Senate Bill 2795 says that for nonviolent crimes committed after June 30, 1995, an inmate will have to serve at least 25% or 10 years before the possibility of a parole hearing. A person with a 60-year sentence could get a parole hearing after 15 years under current law and after 10 years under the new law.

People convicted of some crimes will remain ineligible for parole, under the new law. Those crimes include murder, human trafficking, drug trafficking and many sex crimes.