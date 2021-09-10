Mississippi governor calls Biden vaccine mandate 'tyranny'

“Every person in America should be scared to death of what this President is trying to do,” he continued. “You know, every tyrant in history has said that what they were trying to do was because it was in the best interest of the people.”

He said he expects the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the requirement and said Mississippi will join other states in filing a lawsuit. He called it “an attack on hard-working Americans.”

“In essence, what the president saying is... hard-working Americans — many of whom work here and live here in Mississippi — hard-working Mississippians have to choose between either injecting themselves with something and potentially having the ability to earn a living to produce food for their family,” he said. “That’s a ridiculous choice.”

Reeves said he made the decision to get the shot and encourages Mississippi residents to do the same.

“But if he has the ability to unilaterally do this, then there is no limit on the powers of the presidency,” he said. “That’s not called a true democracy. That is tyranny — and we do not want that in America.”