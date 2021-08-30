Mississippi governor: Christians are 'less scared' of COVID

Reeves has declined to set school mask mandates or business restrictions to try to slow the spread of the virus the past few months, saying he is relying on people to take personal responsibility. Several local school boards are requiring students to wear masks indoors.

Reeves, who is up for reelection in 2023, spoke about the pandemic Thursday during a fundraising event at a home in Eads, Tennessee, just outside Memphis, the Daily Memphian reported.

“I’m often asked by some of my friends on the other side of the aisle about COVID … and why does it seem like folks in Mississippi and maybe in the Mid-South are a little less scared, shall we say,” Reeves said. “When you believe in eternal life — when you believe that living on this earth is but a blip on the screen, then you don’t have to be so scared of things.”

Reeves also said: “Now, God also tells us to take necessary precautions. And we all have opportunities and abilities to do that and we should all do that. I encourage everyone to do so.”