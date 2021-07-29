Mississippi governor says CDC mask guidance is 'foolish'

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — Cases of COVID-19 are surging in Mississippi, but Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday that a federal recommendation for people to wear masks indoors is “foolish.”

“It has nothing to do with science,” Reeves said during a speech at the Neshoba County Fair, according to WAPT-TV.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course on some of its guidelines Tuesday, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the virus is spreading rapidly.

Mississippi has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the nation, and Reeves on Thursday encouraged people to get vaccinated. He went on camera to get his own vaccination early this year.

But during his outdoor speech at the fair, Reeves repeated what his office had said earlier this week — he will not set a mask mandate for schools. Some Mississippi school districts have already started classes, and others will begin by mid-August.