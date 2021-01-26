Mississippi governor's State of the State: Lawmakers react

— Democratic Sen. David Blount of Jackson:

“I was glad to hear the governor's support for the Senate teacher pay raise bill, but the elimination of the state income tax eliminates one-third of the state budget — roughly $2 billion a year. Effectively, what it means is reducing education funding by one-third, reducing highway funding by one-third, reducing our criminal justice system by one-third, reducing health care spending by one-third. It needs to be looked at very, very carefully or it could have devastating effects.”

— Republican Rep. Nick Bain of Corinth:

"I commend him for his approach of doing away with income tax, trying to phase it out in some respect. I think that's a progressive way to help the state. I also am thankful that he's looking at a teacher pay raise and willing to accept what the Legislature sends him. I was disappointed not to hear him talk about criminal justice reform. Last year, we sent him a big bill, he vetoed it and he told us that he was willing to talk about it. I understand that he has a lot on his plate, I fully grasp that and commend what he's doing, but I do wish he had a little bit more of a sense of urgency about our prison situation."

— Democratic Rep. Zakiya Summers of Jackson: