 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mississippi health officer: Refrain from J&J vaccine for now
0 comments
AP

Mississippi health officer: Refrain from J&J vaccine for now

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mississippi health officer: Refrain from J&J vaccine for now

Sharis Carr, a nurse at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center in Clarksdale, Miss., holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that was administered to seniors, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The Mississippi Department of Human Services is in the initial stages of teaming up with community senior services statewide to help older residents get vaccinated.

 Rogelio V. Solis

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's top public health official said Tuesday that he's telling health care providers to refrain from using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while federal agencies investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs said health care providers should wait for “additional guidance” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. He said Mississippi physicians, hospitals, pharmacies and other providers who have more than 40,000 unused J&J doses on hand should hold onto it.

"Patients who have already Johnson & Johnson should not be overly concerned but just be aware,” Dobbs said during an online news conference.

The CDC and the FDA said Tuesday they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death and all remained under investigation.

Dobbs said none of the six cases was in Mississippi.

The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

Dobbs said the risk of severe complications from vaccination is “extremely low.” He said people who have severe headaches, severe abdominal pain or leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccination should call their physician.

“The risk that we’ve seen with this is very, very small, and we need to keep fighting COVID," Dobbs said. "Fighting the COVID pandemic hasn’t been easy this whole time. But we’re still in the fight.”

Nearly 42,000 doses of the single-shot J&J vaccination have been administered in Mississippi, state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Tuesday. That is about 3% of the nearly 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in state.

Byers said most of the J&J doses in Mississippi have been administered in clinics. Doses have also been sent to hospitals, prisons, pharmacies and some have been used at Health Department events.

Byers said 54% of the J&J doses in Mississippi have been given to women. More than 65% of the J&J doses have been given to people 50 or older, which is above the age range in which the unusual clots have been found. Byers also said 54% of the doses have gone to white people, and 37% have gone to Black people. Mississippi has about a 38% Black population.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan
National Politics

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News