Mississippi health officer: Refrain from J&J vaccine for now

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

Dobbs said the risk of severe complications from vaccination is “extremely low.” He said people who have severe headaches, severe abdominal pain or leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccination should call their physician.

“The risk that we’ve seen with this is very, very small, and we need to keep fighting COVID," Dobbs said. "Fighting the COVID pandemic hasn’t been easy this whole time. But we’re still in the fight.”

Nearly 42,000 doses of the single-shot J&J vaccination have been administered in Mississippi, state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Tuesday. That is about 3% of the nearly 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in state.

Byers said most of the J&J doses in Mississippi have been administered in clinics. Doses have also been sent to hospitals, prisons, pharmacies and some have been used at Health Department events.