Mississippi House nixes change to tourism promotion

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House has killed a bill that would have created a state Department of Tourism. Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and the Senate had proposed taking tourism promotion duties away from Mississippi Development Authority, the state agency that works on job creation.

The tourism bill was among the proposals that died under the latest legislative deadline.

Wednesday was the last day for Mississippi House and Senate to consider general bills and constitutional amendments that had already passed the other chamber. Some bills will go to the governor. Bills that were amended and passed will return to their original chamber, which could either accept the amendments or seek final negotiations. There are later deadlines for budget and revenue bills.

Here is the status of some general bills:

GONE TO THE GOVERNOR

TRANSGENDER ATHLETES — Senate Bill 2536 would ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ or women’s sports teams in Mississippi schools, community colleges and universities. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is scheduled to sign it Thursday.

ALIVE

ALCOHOL — House Bill 1135 and Senate Bill 2804 would allow home delivery of beer, wine and liquor.