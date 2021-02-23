Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

“This is about our families and their future," Lamar said. "It’s about the people of the state and what kind of opportunities that they’re going to have. Because you see when taxes are too high, when taxes are unfair, it strikes at the very heart of those opportunities.”

A group that advocates for public schools, The Parents' Campaign, said the proposed tax changes would threaten school funding and endanger the chances of increasing teachers' pay. Gunn took exception to that criticism, saying teachers would benefit from the proposal to phase out the personal income tax.

Democratic Rep. Bo Brown of Jackson voted against the bill after raising concerns about how a higher general sales tax rate would affect older people who already do not pay the income tax.

Increasing or decreasing tax rates requires a three-fifths majority of both chambers of the Legislature. That would be at least 74 votes if all 122 House members are participating; the bill Tuesday needed 72 votes because 119 members took part. It would need at least 32 votes if all 52 senators are participating.

Overriding a governor's veto requires a two-thirds margin. That would be at least 82 votes if all House members are participating and at least 35 votes if all senators are participating.

Associated Press writer Leah Willingham contributed to this report.

