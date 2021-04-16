Mississippi law will ban shackling inmates during childbirth

The new state law says pregnant inmates must be provided proper nutrition and dietary supplements, and they may not be assigned to upper-level bunk beds. It says no prison employee, other than a health care professional, may do a body cavity search on any pregnant inmate “unless the correctional facility employee has a reasonable belief that the female inmate is concealing contraband.”

Because pregnancy changes a woman's ability to balance herself, the law also specifies that during an inmate's pregnancy and for 30 days after birth, she cannot be put into leg restraints and cannot be shackled to other inmates. If she is handcuffed, her arms must be in front of her, not behind. Exceptions are allowed if employees have a reasonable belief that a pregnant inmate may harm herself or others or may try to escape.

After an inmate gives birth, the baby could remain with her for three days under the new law. House Judiciary B Committee Chairman Nick Bain, a Republican from Corinth, said the practice now is to immediately take the baby out of the jail or prison.

Alicia Netterville, deputy director and policy counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, said in an interview Friday that female inmates “are thrust into a system that was designed for men."