Mississippi lawmakers gather info on redistricting puzzle

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are traveling the state to gather ideas about how congressional and legislative districts should look in the coming decade — a series of public hearings that was scheduled before the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Democratic Sen. Hob Bryan of Amory, who is working on redistricting, said Thursday that drawing new political maps involves more than crunching numbers. He said the public hearings provide nuance about communities' interests.

“It’s not a completely frivolous and silly undertaking,” Bryan said of the hearings. “There are things about local areas and local geography ... that we just don’t know.”

Redistricting happens every decade after census numbers show how the population has increased or decreased in different parts of the state.

Mississippi will keep four seats in the U.S. House, despite the Census Bureau finding that it was one of three states to lose population between 2010 and 2020. To roughly equalize the population among the four districts, the boundaries must be adjusted.