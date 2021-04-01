Mississippi legislators adjourn their 3-month session

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators ended their 2021 session Thursday, adjourning days after approving a state budget and passing dozens of bills.

The budget is for the year that begins July 1, and it includes increased spending for education. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves last week signed a bill that authorizes a pay raise of $1,000 for most teachers and $1,100 for teachers in the early years of their career.

During three months at the Capitol, legislators argued over some big issues that ended up going nowhere.

House Speaker Philip Gunn and his allies pushed to overhaul the state tax structure. They proposed phasing out the income tax, phasing out half of the 7% grocery tax, increasing the sales tax on most items from 7% to 9.5% and increasing several other taxes. The House passed the tax plan a day after it was introduced. But Senate leaders blocked the plan, saying they want time to study tax rates after the session.