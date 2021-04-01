Mississippi legislators adjourn their 3-month session

Republican Reps. Carolyn Crawford of Pass Christian, left, and Donnie Scoggin of Ellisville, smile for a "selfie" photograph during a recess in the House, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Lawmakers in both chambers worked steadily to meet deadlines on the remaining legislation to be completed this session and are expected to Sine Die on Thursday.
Democratic Rep. Stephanie McKenzie Foster of Raymond, left, confers with Republican Reps. Karl Oliver of Winona, center, and Randy Rushing of Decatur, during a recess in the House Chamber at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Lawmakers in both chambers worked steadily to meet deadlines on the remaining legislation to be completed this session.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Briggs Hopson of Vicksburg, speaks about a committee issue, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Lawmakers in both chambers worked steadily to meet deadlines on the remaining legislation to be completed this session.
Rep. Becky Currie, R-Brookhaven, listens to a colleague during a recess in the House Chamber at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Lawmakers in both chambers worked steadily to meet deadlines on the remaining legislation to be completed this session.
Democratic Representatives Rufus Straughter of Belzoni, left, Jeffery Harness of Fayette, second from left, Tom Miles of Forest, second from right and Christopher Bell of Jackson, right, review a breakdown of bond bill allocations by counties, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Lawmakers in both chambers worked steadily to meet deadlines on the remaining legislation to be completed this session.
Rep. Kevin Ford, R-Vicksburg, left, and Rep. Carolyn Crawford, R-Pass Christian, review a breakdown of bond bill allocations by counties, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Lawmakers in both chambers worked steadily to meet deadlines on the remaining legislation to be completed this session.
Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, left, presents chief House porter Joe Robinson a resolution honoring his years of service at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss.,, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The speaker took advantage of the free time to acknowledge the various individuals and groups that helped with the session.
Republican Rep. Troy Smith of Enterprise, glances into the north gallery to see visitors to the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Republican Representatives Becky Currie of Brookhaven, left, Billy Adam Calvert of Meridian, center, and Sam Creekmore of New Albany, applaud as House staff are recognized by Speaker Philip Gunn for their work during the legislative session, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Although the legislative body was held over for a day, the speaker took advantage of their presence to honor the various staffs.
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators ended their 2021 session Thursday, adjourning days after approving a state budget and passing dozens of bills.
The budget is for the year that begins July 1, and it includes increased spending for education. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves last week signed a bill that authorizes a pay raise of $1,000 for most teachers and $1,100 for teachers in the early years of their career.
During three months at the Capitol, legislators argued over some big issues that ended up going nowhere.
House Speaker Philip Gunn and his allies pushed to overhaul the state tax structure. They proposed phasing out the income tax, phasing out half of the 7% grocery tax, increasing the sales tax on most items from 7% to 9.5% and increasing several other taxes. The House passed the tax plan a day after it was introduced. But Senate leaders blocked the plan, saying they want time to study tax rates after the session.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and his allies pushed a bill that would have allowed a faster purge of names from voter rolls. The bill said local election commissioners would send a postcard to registered voters who do not cast a ballot in any local, state or federal election during a two-year period that includes two federal elections — a presidential election and a midterm congressional election. If voters fail to confirm their address within four years of receiving the postcard, or if they fail to vote during that time, the county would remove their name from the rolls. The bill never came up for a vote in the House, and it died.