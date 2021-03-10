Mississippi legislators argue over medical marijuana rules

Republican Rep. Joel Bomgar of Madison was one of the financial backers of Initiative 65. He said enacting any medical marijuana regulations different than what voters approved would mean betraying those who voted for and against Initiative 65.

“This is a no-win situation and we are playing games with the voters,” Bomgar said. “Ultimately, we need to make this entire thing go away.”

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Trey Lamar said he changed the Senate bill to try to make it almost identical to Initiative 65. But he said he had to make some “stylistic” adjustments at the recommendation of legislative attorneys.

Lamar could see that there wasn’t enough support in the House for even the changed version. Lamar also said he respects voters' wishes.

“It is my opinion that this is the end of the road,” Lamar said, to applause in the House chamber. “The will of this body does not want to move this matter forward, and I’m going to respect that.”

Later in the day, senators amended House Bill 119 to add Blackwell's proposal. The House bill originally was written about a cannabis-derived oil that is used as medicine.