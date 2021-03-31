Mississippi legislators wrapping up work for 3-month session

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators will end their three-month session on Thursday, and that will give Republican Gov. Tate Reeves a few days to sign or veto dozens of bills they passed.

One bill would prohibit certain types of restraints from being used on imprisoned women during pregnancy, labor and delivery. House Bill 196 specifies that pregnant inmates cannot be assigned to top bunks, and it says that a baby born to an imprisoned woman may remain with her for three days unless a medical provider has a reasonable belief that this would harm the newborn.

One of the bill’s sponsors, Democratic Rep. Zakiya Summers of Jackson, said Wednesday that she hopes Reeves will sign the bill into law. She said it would help bring “dignity and respect” to women facing difficult circumstances.

“We know that the environment that women are in behind bars has an impact not just on them but also on their children, their families,” Summers said.

Reeves generally does not say whether he will sign bills until he and his staff have had a chance to review them.