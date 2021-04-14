Mississippi marijuana program hinges on initiative arguments

In papers filed Dec. 28 and in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, state attorneys argued that Mississippi has two sets of congressional districts — one set used for congressional elections and one set used for other purposes.

Kaytie Pickett, an attorney for Butler, argued that the only purpose of a congressional district is to have geographical boundaries for electing U.S. House members.

“To define it as anything else is to deprive it of its meaning,” Pickett told justices.

Deputy attorney general Justin Matheny argued that Mississippi uses congressional districts and Supreme Court districts for other purposes. For example, members of some boards or commissions are nominated from those districts to ensure geographical diversity — and some of those boards are based on the five old congressional districts.

Chief Justice Michael Randolph said seven bills have been filed over the years to update Mississippi's initiative process to remove confusion about signatures coming from old or new congressional districts, and legislators have not made the change.

Justice Dawn Beam said at the beginning of Wednesday's hearing that the case affects medical marijuana but the legal dispute is not about that issue.