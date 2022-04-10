 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Mississippi mayor vetoes cameras to ID uninsured drivers

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor has vetoed a proposal to install cameras that would help police identify and ticket uninsured drivers.

Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin said in his veto Friday that the city lacks an attorney general’s opinion on whether using surveillance equipment for that purpose is allowed, the Commercial Dispatch reported. Gaskin also said a program could be ineffective.

“Every person who drives a vehicle should have insurance, per state law,” Gaskin said. “However, fining a driver for lack of such insurance will not likely result in the purchase of more insurance policies.”

The Columbus City Council voted 5-1 Tuesday to contract with Atlanta-based Securix for cameras to photograph license plates of passing drivers. Tag numbers would be compared with a database to see if the vehicle was insured, and if not, a police officer would send the driver a citation.

People are also reading…

Mississippi has the highest rated of uninsured drivers, said Robert Wilkinson, an attorney representing Securix. He said Ocean Springs is among Mississippi cities now using the cameras.

Pearl and Senatobia plan to have cameras running soon, said Josh Gregory, a consultant with Frontier Strategies, which is helping to market Securix’s services.

A 2009 Mississippi law prohibits automatic license plate readers or any video recording device from capturing and ticketing violations of “traffic signals, traffic speeds or other traffic laws, rules or regulations on any public street, road or highway within this state or to impose or collect any civil or criminal fine, fee or penalty.”

Wilkinson told the Columbus City Council that an attorney general’s opinion said the law applied to running red lights and speeding but did not prohibit using those methods to enforce insurance laws. Gaskin and City Attorney Jeff Turnage said the city has found no attorney general's opinion to that effect.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Columbus Dispatch.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, her lackluster personal finances and a hefty bill from the IRS gave Republicans fodder to question how she could manage a state budget when she struggled with her own debts.

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

The United States has announced new sanctions targeting Russia in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. The U.S. blocked two key Russian banks and also sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters. The United Kingdom piled on asset freezes Wednesday against two major Russian banks, a ban on British investment in Russia and a pledge to end dependency on Russian coal and oil by the end of this year. The European Union is also expected to soon take additional steps, including a ban on new investment in Russia and an EU embargo on coal, after the recent evidence of atrocities emerging in the wake of the retreat by Russian forces from the town of Bucha.

Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help

Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help

Russian troops have left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in a northern Ukrainian city. The scenes of destruction give fuel to Kyiv’s calls Thursday for more Western support to help halt Moscow’s offensive before it refocuses on the country’s east. Dozens of people lined up to receive loaves of bread, diapers and medicine from vans parked outside a shattered school now serving as an aid-distribution point in Chernihiv. Russian forces besieged the city for weeks before retreating. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pleaded Thursday for weapons from NATO to face down the coming offensive in the east. Nations from the western alliance agreed to ramp their supply of arms. 

Hungary's Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

Hungary's Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban prepares to continue his autocratic governance of Hungary for another four years, he faces a shattered opposition at home but an increasingly isolated position abroad, where his flouting of democratic standards and approach to the war in Ukraine has riled the European Union and other nations.

Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice

Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice

The Senate has confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his effort to diversify the court. Cheers rang out in the Senate chamber as Jackson was confirmed on Thursday. The vote was 53-47 with three Republicans voting for confirmation. She will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer, rejuvenating a diminished liberal wing of the conservative-dominated court. Jackson will be just the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. At her hearings last month, she told senators she would apply the law “without fear or favor." 

Fetterman, Democrats confront a newly hostile Senate primary

Fetterman, Democrats confront a newly hostile Senate primary

Voters are digesting a newly hostile Democratic primary race in Pennsylvania’s premier contest for U.S. Senate. That's as the leading candidates came together in a room Saturday, face to face, for the first time since Conor Lamb first attacked rival John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor. Fetterman has been on the defensive, after a week of attacks by Lamb, Malcolm Kenyatta and a super PAC supporting Lamb that's running a TV ad against Fetterman. Neither Lamb nor Kenyatta made any reference to Fetterman in their remarks to a crowd of about 200 Penn State-area Democrats. But Fetterman did, telling the crowd that he wouldn't attack a fellow Democrat.

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden's nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she'll become the first Black female justice.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fry bread stars in Morningside restaurant's reboot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News