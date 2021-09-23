Mississippi negotiators reach proposal on medical marijuana

Yancey said the proposed program would help people with debilitating illnesses such as epilepsy, multiple sclerosis or cancer.

“This is compassionate relief,” Yancey said. “This is not a recreational thing.”

Yancey said that if the bill becomes law, cities and counties would be have 90 days to opt out of allowing medical marijuana growing sites, processing facilities and dispensaries. But if local governing boards decide to do so, voters could petition for an election to overturn that decision.

Blackwell said if a city or county opts out of allowing facilities, people who live in those places would still be able to possess and use medical marijuana.

Blackwell said negotiating details of the bill was a long process.

“It's not a perfect bill, by any stretch of the imagination,” he said.

Some details:

— Marijuana for medicinal use could only be grown indoors.