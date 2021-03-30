Mississippi: No extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage

A Kaiser Family Foundation Medicaid Budget Survey found that about 67% of all births in Mississippi in 2017 were covered by Medicaid.

As of March 1, a pregnant mother with no other children is eligible for Medicaid in Mississippi if her monthly income is less than $2,137. Pregnant girls or women younger than 19 can qualify for Medicaid, regardless of family income.

Medicaid comes up for review and reauthorization every few years, giving legislators a chance to discuss whether they want to expand or restrict the scope of services or to set potential cost-cutting measures. Senate Bill 2799, which passed Tuesday, authorizes the program to remain in operation through June 2024.

The bill goes to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. He generally does not comment on bills until he and his staff have reviewed them.

The bill specifies that rural hospitals with 50 or fewer beds would receive higher reimbursements from the state for providing services to Medicaid patients.

“We know how important a lot of our hospitals are,” said House Medicaid Committee Chairman Joey Hood, a Republican from Ackerman.