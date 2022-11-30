 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility

  • Updated
  • 0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is paroling fewer inmates now than it did before expanding parole eligibility in 2021. The state Parole Board chairman told lawmakers Tuesday the board is more closely examining inmates’ prison records.

Jeffrey Belk told a legislative committee the board is not seeking to release a particular percentage of applicants, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

“We do pay attention to the numbers, and they’re important,” Belk told the newspaper. “But we don’t let that drive our decisions.”

Senate Corrections Vice Chairman Daniel Sparks, a Republican from Belmont, told Belk he was concerned about the decreased parole rate because the prison population could increase over time.

People are also reading…

Mississippi has one of the highest incarceration rates in the U.S. and the Department of Justice has described the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman as unsafe because of low staffing levels.

Criminal justice advocates have criticized the new Parole Board for the decreasing parole rate.

Belk became chairman in January. He said Tuesday that previous Parole Board members were not reviewing cases thoroughly.

“If you’ve got a high parole rate and you don’t have parole members present, there’s no way you can be fully looking at and vetting each case that comes before you,” Belk said.

He referenced a report from PEER, a legislative watchdog committee, which found that during one work week in 2020, all five members of the board were never fully in attendance or at the office for parole hearings. The board at the time objected to PEER’s findings, arguing that board members work full time, often until 6:30 p.m.

Belk said roughly 40% of the eligible inmates who come before the board now are granted parole.

Mississippi law requires people convicted of nonviolent crimes and nonhabitual drug offenses to serve either 25% of their sentence or 10 years before becoming parole eligible.

People convicted of a violent crime must serve half the sentence or 20 years, and those convicted of robbery with a deadly weapon must serve 60% or 25 years.

Belk said he wants to streamline the process through presumptive parole. State law allows qualifying offenders to be granted parole without a hearing, provided criteria are met.

Prison staff develop a plan for inmates to complete before release. The plan includes education and job training. If prisoners complete the plan, have no violations on their prison record in the last six months and local law enforcement does not object to presumptive parole, then the board can allow release without a hearing.

The process would still allow the board to review cases but would reduce the number of hearings.

PEER’s 2021 report noted presumptive parole had largely been ignored.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

The extended Senate campaign in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, football legend Herschel Walker, has grown increasingly bitter ahead as their Dec. 6 runoff nears. With Democrats already assured control of the Senate, it’s a striking contrast from two years ago, when the state’s twin Senate runoffs were mostly about which party would control the chamber in Washington. Warnock casts Walker as unqualified and unfit for office. Walker mocks Warnock as a hypocrite beholden to President Joe Biden. The broadsides reflect the candidates’ furious push in the four weeks between the Nov. 8 general election and runoff to persuade their supporters to cast another ballot.

Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye

Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye

Former President Donald Trump is drawing criticism for dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The meeting came days after Trump launched his third campaign for the White House. Trump had dinner Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago club with West, who is now known as Ye, as well as far-right activist Nick Fuentes, who has used his online platform to spew antisemitic and white nationalist rhetoric. Ye has also made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. Trump says he gets along great with Ye and didn't know Fuentes or his views.

Biden tells GOP his hopes, gets stiff response from McCarthy

Biden tells GOP his hopes, gets stiff response from McCarthy

President Joe Biden says he hopes lawmakers can work together to fund the government, boost spending for Ukraine and avert a crippling rail strike. His comments came as he met with congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday. Biden is seeking to lock in more legislative wins before Democrats lose unified control of Washington on Jan. 3. But Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the likely new Republican House speaker, said Biden “got an indication that it’s going to be different” once the GOP takes control of the House. He blasted the Biden administration’s immigration policies, and promised a new round of investigations once the GOP is in power.

Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes

Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes

Iraq's prime minister says part of the staggering $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country's tax authority will be retrieved and that an investigation to recover the full amount is ongoing. Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Sunday in a statement 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or $125 million, will be recovered through the seizure of properties and assets belonging to a well-connected businessman complicit in the fraud. The premier stressed the ongoing investigation would not spare anyone involved in the scheme. Officials say it’s unlikely that an embezzlement scheme of this scale could unfold without the knowledge of higher-ups.

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner

The White House says singer Jon Batiste has been chosen to perform at Thursday's state dinner that will highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France and honor President Emmanuel Macron. A spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden says Batiste is an artist who transcends generations and his music inspires and brings people together. The 36-year-old Batiste most recently was bandleader and musical director on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The state dinner is the first of the Biden administration and is part of a broader state visit to the United States by Macron.

Buckingham Palace household member resigns amid race comment

Buckingham Palace household member resigns amid race comment

An honorary member of the Buckingham Palace household has resigned after repeatedly asking a Black woman who runs a charity for survivors of domestic abuse what country she “really came from.’’ The conversation was detailed on Twitter by Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, an east London refuge that provides specialist support for women of African and Caribbean heritage. The incident took place at a reception hosted by Camilla, the queen consort, for women working to fight domestic violence.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Who is the new US Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News